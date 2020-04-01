2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE), Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

The shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tallgrass Energy LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on October 11, 2019, to Hold the TGE stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on July 17, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on April 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. Credit Suisse was of a view that TGE is Neutral in its latest report on February 21, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that TGE is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.35% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.30 while ending the day at $16.46. During the trading session, a total of 4.95 million shares were traded which represents a -2.22% decline from the average session volume which is 4.84 million shares. TGE had ended its last session trading at $17.39. Tallgrass Energy LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TGE 52-week low price stands at $10.93 while its 52-week high price is $25.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tallgrass Energy LP generated 9.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.33%. Tallgrass Energy LP has the potential to record 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Canaccord Genuity also rated AKRO as Initiated on February 10, 2020, with its price target of $36 suggesting that AKRO could surge by 38.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 23.40% to reach $34.33/share. It started the day trading at $22.39 and traded between $18.08 and $21.20 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $34.00 for the year while the low is $10.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 681472.12 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.00%, as 708,731 TGE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.14% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 189.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Janus Capital Management LLC bought more AKRO shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Janus Capital Management LLC purchasing 379,505 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,409,533 shares of AKRO, with a total valuation of $52,455,533. Redmile Group LLC meanwhile sold more AKRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,340,324 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares by 18.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 891,201 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 141,777 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $19,401,446. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.