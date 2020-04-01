2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS), Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)

The shares of Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $3 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nautilus Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Lake Street advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Buy the NLS stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given In-line rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on May 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.50. Imperial Capital was of a view that NLS is In-line in its latest report on January 22, 2019. Sidoti thinks that NLS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 117.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.69% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.53 while ending the day at $2.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.16 million shares were traded which represents a -14.95% decline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. NLS had ended its last session trading at $2.89. Nautilus Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 NLS 52-week low price stands at $1.20 while its 52-week high price is $5.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nautilus Inc. generated 11.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 341.67%. Nautilus Inc. has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Janney published a research note on November 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) is now rated as Neutral. UBS also rated FLDM as Upgrade on October 18, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that FLDM could surge by 64.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.83% to reach $7.20/share. It started the day trading at $2.54 and traded between $2.27 and $2.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLDM’s 50-day SMA is 3.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.28. The stock has a high of $14.30 for the year while the low is $1.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.17%, as 1.63M NLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.34% of Fluidigm Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 751.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more FLDM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -15,300 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,477,843 shares of FLDM, with a total valuation of $21,506,439. Russell Investment Management LLC meanwhile bought more FLDM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,454,642 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Fluidigm Corporation shares by 4.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,669,341 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 265,455 shares of Fluidigm Corporation which are valued at $18,822,212. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Fluidigm Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 361,449 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,547,331 shares and is now valued at $15,097,139. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Fluidigm Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.