2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO), Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

The shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on February 15, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that INO is Outperform in its latest report on October 18, 2017. Citigroup thinks that INO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 06, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 288.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.23% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.25 while ending the day at $7.44. During the trading session, a total of 13.43 million shares were traded which represents a 52.07% incline from the average session volume which is 28.01 million shares. INO had ended its last session trading at $8.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 22.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 INO 52-week low price stands at $1.91 while its 52-week high price is $19.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 22.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.25%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.98% to reach $8.85/share. It started the day trading at $0.8345 and traded between $0.73 and $0.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPG’s 50-day SMA is 2.3435 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.3779. The stock has a high of $4.84 for the year while the low is $0.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 49.19%, as 19.92M INO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.79% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC bought more CPG shares, increasing its portfolio by 35.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC purchasing 9,630,703 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,046,669 shares of CPG, with a total valuation of $100,766,940. Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment M… meanwhile bought more CPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,186,873 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares by 0.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,838,950 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 108,528 shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. which are valued at $40,361,944. Following these latest developments, around 0.27% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.