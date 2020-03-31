Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

The shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Suncor Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that SU is Neutral in its latest report on December 04, 2018. Macquarie thinks that SU is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $24.76. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.89.

The shares of the company added by 14.41% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.32 while ending the day at $13.42. During the trading session, a total of 25.5 million shares were traded which represents a -295.41% decline from the average session volume which is 6.45 million shares. SU had ended its last session trading at $11.73. Suncor Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $22.4 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.60, with a beta of 1.65. Suncor Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SU 52-week low price stands at $9.60 while its 52-week high price is $34.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Suncor Energy Inc. generated 1.48 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -48.72%. Suncor Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $57. Sidoti also rated PRGS as Initiated on October 22, 2019, with its price target of $53 suggesting that PRGS could surge by 41.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.60% to reach $54.25/share. It started the day trading at $34.38 and traded between $31.07 and $31.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRGS’s 50-day SMA is 39.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.44. The stock has a high of $52.50 for the year while the low is $28.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 564432.48 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 68.98%, as 953,778 SU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.15% of Progress Software Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 54.11, while the P/B ratio is 4.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 467.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PRGS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 108,680 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,443,214 shares of PRGS, with a total valuation of $240,267,450. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PRGS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $176,757,732 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Progress Software Corporation shares by 17.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,832,517 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 277,406 shares of Progress Software Corporation which are valued at $68,334,559. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Progress Software Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 23,575 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,758,856 shares and is now valued at $65,587,740. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Progress Software Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.