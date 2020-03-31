Two Stocks To Tuck Away: NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV), Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

The shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $26 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NIC Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on September 17, 2019. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Buy rating by DA Davidson in its report released on August 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Loop Capital was of a view that EGOV is Buy in its latest report on May 07, 2019. Barrington Research thinks that EGOV is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $24.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.74.

The shares of the company added by 9.05% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $21.24 while ending the day at $23.14. During the trading session, a total of 663787.0 shares were traded which represents a -70.77% decline from the average session volume which is 388710.0 shares. EGOV had ended its last session trading at $21.22. NIC Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.10, with a beta of 0.49. NIC Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 EGOV 52-week low price stands at $15.48 while its 52-week high price is $24.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NIC Inc. generated 214.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.67%. NIC Inc. has the potential to record 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) is now rated as Neutral. National Securities also rated APTS as Initiated on September 16, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that APTS could surge by 36.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.59% to reach $11.10/share. It started the day trading at $7.55 and traded between $6.90 and $7.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APTS’s 50-day SMA is 10.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.18. The stock has a high of $16.93 for the year while the low is $6.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.87%, as 2.67M EGOV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.68% of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 610.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more APTS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 112,197 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,582,504 shares of APTS, with a total valuation of $43,717,088. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more APTS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,791,945 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares by 1.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,055,097 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,833 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. which are valued at $19,605,625. In the same vein, Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 63,130 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,622,753 shares and is now valued at $15,481,064. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.