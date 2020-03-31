Two Stocks To Tuck Away: McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

The shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $174 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of McKesson Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $197. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on January 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 162. Deutsche Bank was of a view that MCK is Hold in its latest report on September 12, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that MCK is worth Peer Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $166.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.41.

The shares of the company added by 9.80% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $127.215 while ending the day at $138.02. During the trading session, a total of 2.54 million shares were traded which represents a 50.36% incline from the average session volume which is 5.11 million shares. MCK had ended its last session trading at $125.70. McKesson Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MCK 52-week low price stands at $111.71 while its 52-week high price is $172.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The McKesson Corporation generated 2.06 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.15%. McKesson Corporation has the potential to record 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.20% to reach $39.50/share. It started the day trading at $27.54 and traded between $25.425 and $26.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OHI’s 50-day SMA is 37.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.68. The stock has a high of $45.22 for the year while the low is $13.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.63%, as 4.48M MCK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.99% of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.36, while the P/B ratio is 1.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more OHI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 298,422 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,136,446 shares of OHI, with a total valuation of $1,312,203,262. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OHI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $865,077,127 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares by 7.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,738,487 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 683,246 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. which are valued at $385,644,085. In the same vein, Mellon Investments Corp. increased its Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,474,268 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,559,256 shares and is now valued at $259,746,538. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.