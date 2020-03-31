Two Stocks To Tuck Away: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS), Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

The shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FactSet Research Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on September 27, 2019, to Underperform the FDS stock while also putting a $230 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $263. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on June 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 246. Barclays was of a view that FDS is Equal Weight in its latest report on December 07, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that FDS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 238.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $234.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.61.

The shares of the company added by 5.25% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $259.685 while ending the day at $268.07. During the trading session, a total of 517979.0 shares were traded which represents a -27.31% decline from the average session volume which is 406880.0 shares. FDS had ended its last session trading at $254.71. FactSet Research Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.28 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.21, with a beta of 0.86. FactSet Research Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 FDS 52-week low price stands at $195.22 while its 52-week high price is $310.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FactSet Research Systems Inc. generated 336.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.75%. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has the potential to record 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Stephens also rated PRTY as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that PRTY could surge by 79.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.57% to reach $2.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.57 and traded between $0.465 and $0.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRTY’s 50-day SMA is 1.9650 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.0491. The stock has a high of $8.73 for the year while the low is $0.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.46%, as 16.46M FDS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.18% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -91.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CAS Investment Partners LLC bought more PRTY shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CAS Investment Partners LLC purchasing 2,714,805 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,666,736 shares of PRTY, with a total valuation of $21,226,805. Nantahala Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more PRTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,254,890 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Party City Holdco Inc. shares by 16.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,295,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 759,332 shares of Party City Holdco Inc. which are valued at $10,537,058. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Party City Holdco Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,919,707 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,950,372 shares and is now valued at $7,861,240. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Party City Holdco Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.