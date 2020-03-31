Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO), Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

The shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2017. The Financial company has also assigned a $47 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Assured Guaranty Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on November 16, 2015. That day the MKM Partners set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on November 10, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. UBS was of a view that AGO is Buy in its latest report on July 07, 2014. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that AGO is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 27, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $60.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.31.

The shares of the company added by 11.27% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.085 while ending the day at $28.64. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a -44.43% decline from the average session volume which is 755720.0 shares. AGO had ended its last session trading at $25.74. Assured Guaranty Ltd. currently has a market cap of $2.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.36, with a beta of 1.24. AGO 52-week low price stands at $13.64 while its 52-week high price is $50.77.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.83 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -123.17%.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on April 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Maxim Group also rated TACO as Reiterated on October 17, 2018, with its price target of $16 suggesting that TACO could surge by 35.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.97% to reach $5.33/share. It started the day trading at $3.80 and traded between $3.385 and $3.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TACO’s 50-day SMA is 6.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.92. The stock has a high of $13.50 for the year while the low is $2.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.72%, as 1.75M AGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.88% of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 591.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Belfer Management LLC bought more TACO shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Belfer Management LLC purchasing 658,587 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,535,099 shares of TACO, with a total valuation of $22,624,634. Russell Investment Management LLC meanwhile bought more TACO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,763,456 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Del Taco Restaurants Inc. shares by 2.72% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,029,729 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -84,649 shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. which are valued at $19,390,266. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Del Taco Restaurants Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 47,848 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,153,102 shares and is now valued at $13,779,853. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.