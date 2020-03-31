Two Stocks To Tuck Away: AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX), TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

The shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $33 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AMC Networks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to In-line the AMCX stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Underperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on November 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 39. BofA/Merrill was of a view that AMCX is Neutral in its latest report on October 30, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that AMCX is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 41.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $34.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.77.

The shares of the company added by 5.44% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $23.00 while ending the day at $26.18. During the trading session, a total of 869807.0 shares were traded which represents a -5.12% decline from the average session volume which is 827440.0 shares. AMCX had ended its last session trading at $24.83. AMC Networks Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 AMCX 52-week low price stands at $21.03 while its 52-week high price is $61.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.69 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The AMC Networks Inc. generated 816.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -56.21%. AMC Networks Inc. has the potential to record 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.54% to reach $21.42/share. It started the day trading at $5.82 and traded between $4.50 and $5.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRTX’s 50-day SMA is 16.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.15. The stock has a high of $21.30 for the year while the low is $3.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.08%, as 1.20M AMCX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.99% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.90, while the P/B ratio is 0.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 855.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TRTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 145,576 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,180,355 shares of TRTX, with a total valuation of $99,566,423. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TRTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $85,149,597 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.