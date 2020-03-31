Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC), Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)

The shares of Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Argus in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $55 price target. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alcon Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on March 05, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 63. Berenberg was of a view that ALC is Buy in its latest report on February 26, 2020. Argus thinks that ALC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $61.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.05.

The shares of the company added by 8.42% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $49.82 while ending the day at $50.88. During the trading session, a total of 2.0 million shares were traded which represents a -50.11% decline from the average session volume which is 1.33 million shares. ALC had ended its last session trading at $46.93. ALC 52-week low price stands at $39.37 while its 52-week high price is $65.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Alcon Inc. generated 792.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. Alcon Inc. has the potential to record 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on October 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.93% to reach $12.75/share. It started the day trading at $3.30 and traded between $2.26 and $2.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XAN’s 50-day SMA is 9.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.11. The stock has a high of $12.51 for the year while the low is $1.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.27%, as 1.07M ALC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.44% of Exantas Capital Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 398.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more XAN shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 137,454 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,923,998 shares of XAN, with a total valuation of $33,509,017. HBK Investments LP meanwhile bought more XAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,841,704 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Exantas Capital Corp. shares by 1.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,680,742 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 29,158 shares of Exantas Capital Corp. which are valued at $19,261,303. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… increased its Exantas Capital Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,932 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,464,523 shares and is now valued at $16,783,434. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Exantas Capital Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.