Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS), ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

The shares of Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $104 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Universal Health Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on July 26, 2019, to Buy the UHS stock while also putting a $165 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on March 04, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $147. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on January 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 134. Deutsche Bank was of a view that UHS is Buy in its latest report on January 03, 2019. UBS thinks that UHS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 156.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $140.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.30.

The shares of the company added by 12.52% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $88.68 while ending the day at $100.13. During the trading session, a total of 1.39 million shares were traded which represents a -65.48% decline from the average session volume which is 839430.0 shares. UHS had ended its last session trading at $88.99. Universal Health Services Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.01, with a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 UHS 52-week low price stands at $65.20 while its 52-week high price is $157.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.79 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Universal Health Services Inc. generated 61.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.19%. Universal Health Services Inc. has the potential to record 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.77% to reach $25.92/share. It started the day trading at $17.3998 and traded between $17.04 and $17.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABB’s 50-day SMA is 21.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.72. The stock has a high of $25.30 for the year while the low is $14.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.77%, as 2.08M UHS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.10% of ABB Ltd shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.99, while the P/B ratio is 2.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fisher Asset Management LLC bought more ABB shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fisher Asset Management LLC purchasing 341,480 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,094,067 shares of ABB, with a total valuation of $283,355,610. Lazard Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more ABB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $136,667,853 worth of shares.

Similarly, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its ABB Ltd shares by 4.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,747,651 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -271,965 shares of ABB Ltd which are valued at $124,379,168. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its ABB Ltd shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 51,023 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,906,581 shares and is now valued at $84,538,413.