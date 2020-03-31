Ride Out The Next Market Storm With The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL), ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

The shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 23, 2020. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Simply Good Foods Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Wells Fargo was of a view that SMPL is Outperform in its latest report on September 09, 2019. Bernstein thinks that SMPL is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $29.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.07.

The shares of the company added by 7.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $16.03 while ending the day at $17.54. During the trading session, a total of 853138.0 shares were traded which represents a 44.24% incline from the average session volume which is 1.53 million shares. SMPL had ended its last session trading at $16.30. The Simply Good Foods Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 SMPL 52-week low price stands at $14.08 while its 52-week high price is $31.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Simply Good Foods Company generated 72.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.82%. The Simply Good Foods Company has the potential to record 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on June 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. H.C. Wainwright also rated ADMA as Reiterated on April 15, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that ADMA could surge by 73.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.51% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.15 and traded between $2.78 and $2.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADMA’s 50-day SMA is 3.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.99. The stock has a high of $6.31 for the year while the low is $1.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.78%, as 6.96M SMPL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.97% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more ADMA shares, increasing its portfolio by 43.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 5,063,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,584,802 shares of ADMA, with a total valuation of $48,344,698. Consonance Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more ADMA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,061,691 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ADMA Biologics Inc. shares by 29.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,673,451 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 838,087 shares of ADMA Biologics Inc. which are valued at $10,708,110. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ADMA Biologics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 125,410 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,219,486 shares and is now valued at $6,469,802. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.