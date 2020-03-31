Ride Out The Next Market Storm With The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

The shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $138 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Hershey Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $160. Jefferies was of a view that HSY is Hold in its latest report on January 22, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that HSY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 155.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $148.24. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.77.

The shares of the company added by 5.30% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $133.29 while ending the day at $137.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.34 million shares were traded which represents a -15.86% decline from the average session volume which is 1.16 million shares. HSY had ended its last session trading at $130.84. The Hershey Company currently has a market cap of $29.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.37, with a beta of 0.21. The Hershey Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 HSY 52-week low price stands at $109.88 while its 52-week high price is $162.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Hershey Company generated 493.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -24.22%. The Hershey Company has the potential to record 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Aegis Capital published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13.20. Compass Point also rated HRZN as Upgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $10.50 suggesting that HRZN could surge by 33.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.13% to reach $11.62/share.

A look at its technical shows that HRZN’s 50-day SMA is 11.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.02. The stock has a high of $13.71 for the year while the low is $4.51. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.34, while the P/B ratio is 0.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 304.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Two Sigma Investments LP bought more HRZN shares, increasing its portfolio by 78.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Two Sigma Investments LP purchasing 101,384 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 230,155 shares of HRZN, with a total valuation of $2,494,880. UBS Securities LLC meanwhile bought more HRZN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,382,892 worth of shares.

Similarly, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares by 68.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 204,077 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 83,110 shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation which are valued at $2,212,195. In the same vein, Advisors Asset Management, Inc. increased its Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 9,253 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 187,789 shares and is now valued at $2,035,633. Following these latest developments, around 3.95% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.