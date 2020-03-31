Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)

The shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $113 price target. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. MKM Partners advised investors in its research note published on January 24, 2020, to Neutral the TTWO stock while also putting a $133 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on November 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 140. Nomura was of a view that TTWO is Neutral in its latest report on October 03, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that TTWO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 144.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $133.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.59.

The shares of the company added by 6.10% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $112.885 while ending the day at $118.51. During the trading session, a total of 3.39 million shares were traded which represents a -59.83% decline from the average session volume which is 2.12 million shares. TTWO had ended its last session trading at $111.70. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. currently has a market cap of $13.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 40.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.27, with a beta of 0.73. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 TTWO 52-week low price stands at $87.97 while its 52-week high price is $135.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. generated 1.74 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 73.98%. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. has the potential to record 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.13% to reach $7.67/share. It started the day trading at $3.75 and traded between $3.295 and $3.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CENX's 50-day SMA is 5.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.42. The stock has a high of $9.91 for the year while the low is $3.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.83%, as 6.55M CENX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.13% of Century Aluminum Company shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CENX shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 252,921 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,309,610 shares of CENX, with a total valuation of $42,395,738. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more CENX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,386,617 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Century Aluminum Company shares by 3.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,686,863 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 180,440 shares of Century Aluminum Company which are valued at $32,983,805. In the same vein, Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo… increased its Century Aluminum Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 47,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,809,802 shares and is now valued at $22,096,852. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Century Aluminum Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.