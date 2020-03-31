Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

The shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $102 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Philip Morris International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 01, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $96. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on July 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. Barclays was of a view that PM is Equal Weight in its latest report on May 23, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that PM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 94.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $88.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.91.

The shares of the company added by 4.92% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $70.02 while ending the day at $72.55. During the trading session, a total of 6.12 million shares were traded which represents a 5.84% incline from the average session volume which is 6.5 million shares. PM had ended its last session trading at $69.15. Philip Morris International Inc. currently has a market cap of $116.16 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.11, with a beta of 0.96. PM 52-week low price stands at $56.01 while its 52-week high price is $90.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Philip Morris International Inc. generated 6.86 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.66%. Philip Morris International Inc. has the potential to record 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $73.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.69% to reach $153.50/share. It started the day trading at $77.91 and traded between $69.5101 and $76.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBRL’s 50-day SMA is 133.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 155.71. The stock has a high of $177.89 for the year while the low is $53.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.09%, as 3.28M PM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.83% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.39, while the P/B ratio is 2.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 556.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CBRL shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 276,517 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,632,751 shares of CBRL, with a total valuation of $377,352,201. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CBRL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $356,560,321 worth of shares.

Similarly, Biglari Capital LLC decreased its Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. which are valued at $286,660,000. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 51,081 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 765,536 shares and is now valued at $109,724,275. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.