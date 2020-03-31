Ride Out The Next Market Storm With National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ), Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

The shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by CFRA in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $40 price target. CFRA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National Beverage Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on July 01, 2019, to Outperform the FIZZ stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on June 04, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $48. Guggenheim was of a view that FIZZ is Sell in its latest report on May 30, 2019. Jefferies thinks that FIZZ is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $38.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.92.

The shares of the company added by 6.27% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $41.15 while ending the day at $42.71. During the trading session, a total of 517007.0 shares were traded which represents a -51.03% decline from the average session volume which is 342330.0 shares. FIZZ had ended its last session trading at $40.19. National Beverage Corp. currently has a market cap of $1.91 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.65, with a beta of 1.20. National Beverage Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 FIZZ 52-week low price stands at $35.71 while its 52-week high price is $59.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The National Beverage Corp. generated 261.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.75%. National Beverage Corp. has the potential to record 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $200. H.C. Wainwright also rated AXSM as Reiterated on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $170 suggesting that AXSM could surge by 60.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.99% to reach $144.57/share. It started the day trading at $60.28 and traded between $54.00 and $57.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXSM’s 50-day SMA is 79.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.44. The stock has a high of $109.94 for the year while the low is $12.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.90%, as 4.16M FIZZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.42% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 919.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.54% over the past 90 days while it gained 160.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The VHCP Management LLC sold more AXSM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The VHCP Management LLC selling -170,300 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,333,975 shares of AXSM, with a total valuation of $182,050,050. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AXSM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $154,708,086 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares by 126.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,606,991 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 898,120 shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $125,345,298. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 103,606 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,310,239 shares and is now valued at $102,198,642. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.