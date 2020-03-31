Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM), CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

The shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on October 21, 2016. The Technology company has also assigned a $8 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nano Dimension Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.10.

The shares of the company added by 35.26% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.86 while ending the day at $1.15. During the trading session, a total of 3.0 million shares were traded which represents a -4138.16% decline from the average session volume which is 70860.0 shares. NNDM had ended its last session trading at $0.85. NNDM 52-week low price stands at $0.60 while its 52-week high price is $8.10.

The Nano Dimension Ltd. generated 3.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.20% to reach $19.03/share. It started the day trading at $13.33 and traded between $12.35 and $12.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAE’s 50-day SMA is 24.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.87. The stock has a high of $31.56 for the year while the low is $9.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 698779.99 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -46.64%, as 372,869 NNDM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.14% of CAE Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.45, while the P/B ratio is 2.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 595.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. bought more CAE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. purchasing 109,350 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,785,723 shares of CAE, with a total valuation of $315,975,234. Mackenzie Financial Corp. meanwhile bought more CAE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $306,128,350 worth of shares.

Similarly, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment M… decreased its CAE Inc. shares by 3.62% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,563,777 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -321,771 shares of CAE Inc. which are valued at $229,594,861. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CAE Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 79,713 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,389,607 shares and is now valued at $198,115,364. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of CAE Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.