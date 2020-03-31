Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

The shares of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cigna Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $180. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on September 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 188. Deutsche Bank was of a view that CI is Buy in its latest report on September 12, 2019. Bernstein thinks that CI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 205.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 22 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $243.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.50.

The shares of the company added by 10.52% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $162.74 while ending the day at $178.26. During the trading session, a total of 3.65 million shares were traded which represents a -34.36% decline from the average session volume which is 2.72 million shares. CI had ended its last session trading at $161.29. Cigna Corporation currently has a market cap of $69.71 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.01, with a beta of 0.74. CI 52-week low price stands at $118.50 while its 52-week high price is $224.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.51%. Cigna Corporation has the potential to record 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.11% to reach $3.87/share. It started the day trading at $0.99 and traded between $0.88 and $0.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENLC’s 50-day SMA is 3.5727 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.5152. The stock has a high of $13.10 for the year while the low is $0.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -35.62%, as 10.99M CI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.27% of EnLink Midstream LLC shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -84.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -88.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. sold more ENLC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. selling -140,805 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,194,714 shares of ENLC, with a total valuation of $118,851,860. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more ENLC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $109,133,049 worth of shares.

Similarly, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its EnLink Midstream LLC shares by 19.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 27,081,976 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,338,825 shares of EnLink Midstream LLC which are valued at $103,182,329. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its EnLink Midstream LLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,623,676 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 25,276,397 shares and is now valued at $96,303,073. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of EnLink Midstream LLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.