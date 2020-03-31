Ride Out The Next Market Storm With CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

The shares of CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $6 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CenturyLink Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Sell rating by MoffettNathanson in its report released on February 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Morgan Stanley was of a view that CTL is Equal-Weight in its latest report on December 17, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that CTL is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $12.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.10.

The shares of the company added by 8.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.02 while ending the day at $9.84. During the trading session, a total of 17.07 million shares were traded which represents a -24.9% decline from the average session volume which is 13.67 million shares. CTL had ended its last session trading at $9.06. CenturyLink Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CTL 52-week low price stands at $8.16 while its 52-week high price is $15.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CenturyLink Inc. generated 1.69 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.03%. CenturyLink Inc. has the potential to record 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

