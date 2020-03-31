Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

The shares of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $54 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Applied Materials Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Buy the AMAT stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $44. Cowen was of a view that AMAT is Outperform in its latest report on February 13, 2020. Deutsche Bank thinks that AMAT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $68.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.20.

The shares of the company added by 4.99% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $45.33 while ending the day at $47.30. During the trading session, a total of 7.83 million shares were traded which represents a 19.01% incline from the average session volume which is 9.67 million shares. AMAT had ended its last session trading at $45.05. Applied Materials Inc. currently has a market cap of $47.44 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.79, with a beta of 1.46. Applied Materials Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 AMAT 52-week low price stands at $36.64 while its 52-week high price is $69.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Applied Materials Inc. generated 3.42 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.57%. Applied Materials Inc. has the potential to record 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.78% to reach $58.28/share. It started the day trading at $32.49 and traded between $30.20 and $32.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTR’s 50-day SMA is 38.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.01. The stock has a high of $55.34 for the year while the low is $23.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.70%, as 4.42M AMAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.78% of Nutrien Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.09, while the P/B ratio is 0.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.38% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 54.60% of Nutrien Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.