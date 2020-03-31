Ride Out The Next Market Storm With American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT), Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

The shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $211 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Tower Corporation (REIT), with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $280. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on January 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 270. Citigroup was of a view that AMT is Neutral in its latest report on September 04, 2019. UBS thinks that AMT is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 222.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $256.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.99.

The shares of the company added by 5.54% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $221.34 while ending the day at $230.58. During the trading session, a total of 2.57 million shares were traded which represents a -10.97% decline from the average session volume which is 2.32 million shares. AMT had ended its last session trading at $218.48. American Tower Corporation (REIT) currently has a market cap of $103.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 54.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.56, with a beta of 0.38. American Tower Corporation (REIT) debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.76, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 AMT 52-week low price stands at $174.32 while its 52-week high price is $258.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.95 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.64%. American Tower Corporation (REIT) has the potential to record 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on October 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Buckingham Research also rated QUAD as Initiated on June 18, 2018, with its price target of $28 suggesting that QUAD could surge by 55.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.83% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.165 and traded between $2.55 and $2.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QUAD’s 50-day SMA is 4.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.83. The stock has a high of $12.88 for the year while the low is $2.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.04%, as 3.49M AMT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.30% of Quad/Graphics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 529.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more QUAD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -26.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -992,239 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,800,870 shares of QUAD, with a total valuation of $13,444,176. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more QUAD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,721,139 worth of shares.

Similarly, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its Quad/Graphics Inc. shares by 50.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,040,025 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 681,650 shares of Quad/Graphics Inc. which are valued at $9,792,120. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Quad/Graphics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 16,945 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,968,065 shares and is now valued at $9,446,712. Following these latest developments, around 8.10% of Quad/Graphics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.