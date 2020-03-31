Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

The shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alliant Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $58. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on June 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 54. BofA/Merrill was of a view that LNT is Neutral in its latest report on January 31, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that LNT is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $54.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.03.

The shares of the company added by 5.91% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $47.35 while ending the day at $50.57. During the trading session, a total of 2.1 million shares were traded which represents a -7.8% decline from the average session volume which is 1.95 million shares. LNT had ended its last session trading at $47.75. Alliant Energy Corporation currently has a market cap of $12.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.84, with a beta of 0.46. Alliant Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 LNT 52-week low price stands at $37.66 while its 52-week high price is $60.28.

The Alliant Energy Corporation generated 16.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.45%. Alliant Energy Corporation has the potential to record 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is now rated as Equal-Weight. BofA/Merrill also rated NCLH as Downgrade on March 17, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that NCLH could surge by 76.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.15% to reach $46.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.84 and traded between $9.82 and $10.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NCLH’s 50-day SMA is 36.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.41. The stock has a high of $59.78 for the year while the low is $7.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 119.14%, as 11.81M LNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.59% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.48, while the P/B ratio is 0.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more NCLH shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 92,021 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,711,169 shares of NCLH, with a total valuation of $920,738,157. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NCLH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $869,889,957 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares by 1.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,626,383 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -189,370 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. which are valued at $656,759,031. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,259,511 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,838,387 shares and is now valued at $441,098,300. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.