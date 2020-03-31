Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS), Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

The shares of Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sophiris Bio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2017, to Buy the SPHS stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on September 15, 2016. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on August 30, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Maxim Group was of a view that SPHS is Buy in its latest report on August 10, 2016. Stifel thinks that SPHS is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 18, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 200.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.44.

The shares of the company added by 56.16% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.20 while ending the day at $0.30. During the trading session, a total of 836467.0 shares were traded which represents a -92.97% decline from the average session volume which is 433470.0 shares. SPHS had ended its last session trading at $0.19. SPHS 52-week low price stands at $0.10 while its 52-week high price is $1.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sophiris Bio Inc. generated 4.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -42.86%.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. R. F. Lafferty also rated DESP as Initiated on March 12, 2018, with its price target of $38 suggesting that DESP could surge by 62.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.12% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.97 and traded between $5.39 and $5.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DESP’s 50-day SMA is 11.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.06. The stock has a high of $15.44 for the year while the low is $4.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.40%, as 1.09M SPHS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.86% of Despegar.com Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 465.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.97% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Tiger Global Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,256,550 shares of DESP, with a total valuation of $110,986,035. Dorsey Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more DESP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $59,943,142 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 14.95% of Despegar.com Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.