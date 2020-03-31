Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI), Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

The shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $33 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Odeon advised investors in its research note published on January 24, 2020, to Buy the OLLI stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on October 15, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $67. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on September 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 94. BofA/Merrill was of a view that OLLI is Buy in its latest report on August 29, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that OLLI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 100.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $49.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.75.

The shares of the company added by 4.93% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $42.15 while ending the day at $45.79. During the trading session, a total of 2.11 million shares were traded which represents a -19.9% decline from the average session volume which is 1.76 million shares. OLLI had ended its last session trading at $43.64. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.84 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.35, with a beta of 0.99. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 OLLI 52-week low price stands at $28.83 while its 52-week high price is $103.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.74 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. generated 89.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.84%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at TD Securities published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.71% to reach $10.71/share. It started the day trading at $1.80 and traded between $1.6301 and $1.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HBM’s 50-day SMA is 2.5587 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.6046. The stock has a high of $7.83 for the year while the low is $1.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.69%, as 4.24M OLLI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.73% of Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The GMT Capital Corp. bought more HBM shares, increasing its portfolio by 36.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The GMT Capital Corp. purchasing 9,923,657 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,100,057 shares of HBM, with a total valuation of $90,895,140. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. meanwhile sold more HBM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $90,759,265 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pacific Investment Management Co…. increased its Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares by 4.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,020,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 400,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. which are valued at $22,099,000. In the same vein, Heathbridge Capital Management Lt… increased its Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,700 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,809,915 shares and is now valued at $16,684,292. Following these latest developments, around 0.24% of Hudbay Minerals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.