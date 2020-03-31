Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI), Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

The shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $28 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NiSource Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Equal Weight the NI stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $31. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on February 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Evercore ISI was of a view that NI is Outperform in its latest report on January 27, 2020. Wolfe Research thinks that NI is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $29.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.11.

The shares of the company added by 5.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.72 while ending the day at $26.08. During the trading session, a total of 3.32 million shares were traded which represents a 19.78% incline from the average session volume which is 4.14 million shares. NI had ended its last session trading at $24.76. NiSource Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.88 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.89, with a beta of 0.39. NiSource Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 NI 52-week low price stands at $19.56 while its 52-week high price is $30.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NiSource Inc. generated 148.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -82.22%. NiSource Inc. has the potential to record 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on May 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $67. Imperial Capital also rated PVAC as Initiated on April 29, 2019, with its price target of $70 suggesting that PVAC could surge by 50.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.14% to reach $5.83/share. It started the day trading at $3.35 and traded between $2.80 and $2.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PVAC’s 50-day SMA is 13.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.23. The stock has a high of $47.00 for the year while the low is $0.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 34.12%, as 2.21M NI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.58% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.62, while the P/B ratio is 0.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 404.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 42.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -90.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -90.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PVAC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 62,260 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,979,619 shares of PVAC, with a total valuation of $31,475,942.

Similarly, Strategic Value Partners LLC decreased its Penn Virginia Corporation shares by 9.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,390,069 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -150,565 shares of Penn Virginia Corporation which are valued at $22,102,097. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Penn Virginia Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.