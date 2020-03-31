Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP), Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

The shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MGM Growth Properties LLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on February 18, 2020, to Outperform the MGP stock while also putting a $37 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on January 15, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $33. Macquarie was of a view that MGP is Outperform in its latest report on October 25, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that MGP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $33.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.00.

The shares of the company added by 6.58% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $21.42 while ending the day at $23.98. During the trading session, a total of 3.82 million shares were traded which represents a -72.67% decline from the average session volume which is 2.21 million shares. MGP had ended its last session trading at $22.50. MGM Growth Properties LLC currently has a market cap of $10.6 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.42, with a beta of 0.87. MGP 52-week low price stands at $11.43 while its 52-week high price is $34.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.72%. MGM Growth Properties LLC has the potential to record 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Canaccord Genuity also rated FLR as Downgrade on February 19, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that FLR could surge by 65.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.01% to reach $17.10/share. It started the day trading at $6.42 and traded between $5.7396 and $5.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLR’s 50-day SMA is 12.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.48. The stock has a high of $41.91 for the year while the low is $2.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.88%, as 10.53M MGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.23% of Fluor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more FLR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -50,257 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,551,446 shares of FLR, with a total valuation of $116,979,477. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FLR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $113,592,980 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… increased its Fluor Corporation shares by 79.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,024,745 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,545,445 shares of Fluor Corporation which are valued at $74,790,623. In the same vein, The Caisse de dépôt et placement … increased its Fluor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 97,200 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,936,898 shares and is now valued at $64,651,889. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Fluor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.