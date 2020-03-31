Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH), Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

The shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $11 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Delphi Technologies PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2019, to Equal Weight the DLPH stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that DLPH is Neutral in its latest report on June 27, 2019. Goldman thinks that DLPH is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.85.

The shares of the company added by 5.96% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.29 while ending the day at $10.31. During the trading session, a total of 1.65 million shares were traded which represents a 43.75% incline from the average session volume which is 2.93 million shares. DLPH had ended its last session trading at $9.73. Delphi Technologies PLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 DLPH 52-week low price stands at $5.39 while its 52-week high price is $26.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Delphi Technologies PLC generated 191.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.06%. Delphi Technologies PLC has the potential to record 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Morgan Stanley also rated TEN as Upgrade on August 14, 2019, with its price target of $9 suggesting that TEN could surge by 48.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.85% to reach $7.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.2311 and traded between $3.60 and $3.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TEN’s 50-day SMA is 7.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.62. The stock has a high of $26.09 for the year while the low is $2.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.80%, as 6.47M DLPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.12% of Tenneco Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.44% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,651,177 shares of TEN, with a total valuation of $51,821,293. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $44,885,078 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Tenneco Inc. shares by 9.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,618,914 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 320,779 shares of Tenneco Inc. which are valued at $33,185,441. In the same vein, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its Tenneco Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 177,904 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,641,266 shares and is now valued at $24,220,409. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Tenneco Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.