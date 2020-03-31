Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI), The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on August 14, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $151 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT), with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on August 01, 2019, to Overweight the CCI stock while also putting a $150 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on April 12, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CCI is Buy in its latest report on March 19, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that CCI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $162.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.37.

The shares of the company added by 8.16% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $139.299 while ending the day at $148.06. During the trading session, a total of 2.93 million shares were traded which represents a -18.68% decline from the average session volume which is 2.47 million shares. CCI had ended its last session trading at $136.89. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) currently has a market cap of $64.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 82.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.94, with a beta of 0.32. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CCI 52-week low price stands at $114.18 while its 52-week high price is $168.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.38 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) generated 333.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.07%. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) has the potential to record 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $220. Goldman also rated BA as Upgrade on March 23, 2020, with its price target of $173 suggesting that BA could surge by 21.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $162.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.00% to reach $194.39/share. It started the day trading at $153.81 and traded between $140.68 and $152.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BA’s 50-day SMA is 263.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 331.97. The stock has a high of $398.66 for the year while the low is $89.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.26%, as 9.53M CCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.69% of The Boeing Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 44.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 59,393 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,894,932 shares of BA, with a total valuation of $10,975,494,743. Newport Trust Co. meanwhile bought more BA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,449,559,072 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its The Boeing Company shares by 24.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 29,951,097 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -9,646,478 shares of The Boeing Company which are valued at $8,239,846,296. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its The Boeing Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,799,008 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 26,557,559 shares and is now valued at $7,306,250,056. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Boeing Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.