Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX), Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

The shares of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 09, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CNX Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on December 06, 2018. That day the MKM Partners set price target on the stock to $19. Raymond James was of a view that CNX is Underperform in its latest report on August 06, 2018. Stifel thinks that CNX is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.85.

The shares of the company added by 6.16% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.55 while ending the day at $5.34. During the trading session, a total of 6.59 million shares were traded which represents a -14.64% decline from the average session volume which is 5.75 million shares. CNX had ended its last session trading at $5.03. CNX Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CNX 52-week low price stands at $4.26 while its 52-week high price is $11.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CNX Resources Corporation generated 16.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.67%. CNX Resources Corporation has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.10. Jefferies also rated EGLE as Initiated on September 03, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that EGLE could surge by 65.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.79% to reach $5.12/share. It started the day trading at $2.00 and traded between $1.72 and $1.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EGLE’s 50-day SMA is 2.9348 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.1676. The stock has a high of $5.92 for the year while the low is $1.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.19%, as 8.06M CNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.76% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 522.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.86% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Oaktree Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,544,139 shares of EGLE, with a total valuation of $98,086,541. GoldenTree Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more EGLE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $45,749,042 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares by 11.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,506,364 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 369,373 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. which are valued at $11,641,128. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.