Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), DHI Group Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

The shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Atlantic Equities in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $130 price target. Atlantic Equities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chubb Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Neutral the CB stock while also putting a $154 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $165. The stock was given In-line rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on October 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 149. Raymond James was of a view that CB is Strong Buy in its latest report on July 05, 2019. Atlantic Equities thinks that CB is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 135.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $163.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.12.

The shares of the company added by 5.19% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $105.63 while ending the day at $114.04. During the trading session, a total of 2.73 million shares were traded which represents a -15.22% decline from the average session volume which is 2.37 million shares. CB had ended its last session trading at $108.41. Chubb Limited currently has a market cap of $51.92 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.61, with a beta of 0.86. CB 52-week low price stands at $87.35 while its 52-week high price is $167.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.4%. Chubb Limited has the potential to record 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 05, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that DHI Group Inc. (NYSE:DHX) is now rated as Buy. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated DHX as Reiterated on February 08, 2018, with its price target of $2 suggesting that DHX could surge by 61.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.36% to reach $4.75/share. It started the day trading at $2.40 and traded between $1.78 and $1.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DHX’s 50-day SMA is 2.6114 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.3160. The stock has a high of $4.44 for the year while the low is $2.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 503444.5 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 32.53%, as 667,215 CB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.40% of DHI Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.57, while the P/B ratio is 0.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 150.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nantahala Capital Management LLC sold more DHX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC selling -158,480 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,839,595 shares of DHX, with a total valuation of $11,034,277. Archon Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more DHX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,744,707 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its DHI Group Inc. shares by 1.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,808,846 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 55,947 shares of DHI Group Inc. which are valued at $8,684,169. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its DHI Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 63,365 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,032,403 shares and is now valued at $6,913,879. Following these latest developments, around 7.90% of DHI Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.