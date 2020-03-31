Mixed Analyst Attention: ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC), Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

The shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $46 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ViacomCBS Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Outperform the VIAC stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on February 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Rosenblatt was of a view that VIAC is Neutral in its latest report on January 30, 2020. Bernstein thinks that VIAC is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 29, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $31.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.55.

The shares of the company added by 10.13% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.27 while ending the day at $14.09. During the trading session, a total of 15.45 million shares were traded which represents a -22.29% decline from the average session volume which is 12.63 million shares. VIAC had ended its last session trading at $12.79. ViacomCBS Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.66 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.46, with a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 VIAC 52-week low price stands at $10.10 while its 52-week high price is $53.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.97 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ViacomCBS Inc. generated 632.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -41.24%. ViacomCBS Inc. has the potential to record 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.16% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.32 and traded between $3.73 and $4.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAVA’s 50-day SMA is 6.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.06. The stock has a high of $10.95 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.65%, as 1.10M VIAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.99% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 233.88% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SAVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,698,408 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 10.10% of Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.