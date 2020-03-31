Mixed Analyst Attention: Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL), Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

The shares of Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Stericycle Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on November 22, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on August 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SRCL is Underperform in its latest report on July 17, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that SRCL is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 44.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $65.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.80.

The shares of the company added by 15.62% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $42.53 while ending the day at $48.57. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a -133.81% decline from the average session volume which is 703500.0 shares. SRCL had ended its last session trading at $42.01. Stericycle Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 SRCL 52-week low price stands at $38.45 while its 52-week high price is $67.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Stericycle Inc. generated 34.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.83%. Stericycle Inc. has the potential to record 2.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) is now rated as Sector Outperform. It started the day trading at $32.90 and traded between $29.60 and $30.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KL’s 50-day SMA is 35.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.26. The stock has a high of $51.08 for the year while the low is $18.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.60%, as 3.16M SRCL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.91% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.51, while the P/B ratio is 3.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.80% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.78% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.