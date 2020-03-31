Mixed Analyst Attention: Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

The shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $10 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Selecta Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on June 27, 2018. That day the Janney set price target on the stock to $33. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on March 30, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 85.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.76.

The shares of the company added by 11.79% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.08 while ending the day at $2.37. During the trading session, a total of 933522.0 shares were traded which represents a -24.88% decline from the average session volume which is 747510.0 shares. SELB had ended its last session trading at $2.12. Selecta Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 SELB 52-week low price stands at $1.28 while its 52-week high price is $4.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Selecta Biosciences Inc. generated 90.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.71%. Selecta Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.90% to reach $54.50/share. It started the day trading at $24.35 and traded between $22.11 and $22.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IBTX’s 50-day SMA is 44.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.77. The stock has a high of $63.16 for the year while the low is $20.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.68%, as 2.25M SELB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.38% of Independent Bank Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 552.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more IBTX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -48,443 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,084,230 shares of IBTX, with a total valuation of $142,769,007. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more IBTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $134,379,361 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Independent Bank Group Inc. shares by 0.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,601,273 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,570 shares of Independent Bank Group Inc. which are valued at $120,412,927. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Independent Bank Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 84,618 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,512,520 shares and is now valued at $116,304,551. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Independent Bank Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.