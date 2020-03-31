Mixed Analyst Attention: Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN), Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

The shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $29 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rayonier Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on March 01, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Raymond James was of a view that RYN is Outperform in its latest report on January 09, 2017. Buckingham Research thinks that RYN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $29.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.67.

The shares of the company added by 6.45% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $21.69 while ending the day at $23.26. During the trading session, a total of 634523.0 shares were traded which represents a 20.3% incline from the average session volume which is 796120.0 shares. RYN had ended its last session trading at $21.85. Rayonier Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 51.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.20, with a beta of 1.12. Rayonier Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 RYN 52-week low price stands at $15.96 while its 52-week high price is $33.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Rayonier Inc. generated 68.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -58.33%. Rayonier Inc. has the potential to record 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) is now rated as Neutral. Raymond James also rated ROIC as Downgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that ROIC could surge by 50.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.47% to reach $16.55/share. It started the day trading at $9.09 and traded between $7.81 and $8.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ROIC’s 50-day SMA is 14.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.04. The stock has a high of $19.18 for the year while the low is $5.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -36.84%, as 3.95M RYN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.47% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.32, while the P/B ratio is 0.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ROIC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 529,892 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,944,499 shares of ROIC, with a total valuation of $269,167,485. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ROIC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $249,662,430 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares by 6.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,818,156 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -380,992 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. which are valued at $87,272,340. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,494,633 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,807,018 shares and is now valued at $72,105,270. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.