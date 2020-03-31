Mixed Analyst Attention: QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS), Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)

The shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $65 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of QTS Realty Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on July 31, 2019, to Outperform the QTS stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2018. The stock was given Hold rating by Berenberg in its report released on September 20, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Credit Suisse was of a view that QTS is Neutral in its latest report on August 08, 2018. Raymond James thinks that QTS is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $64.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.62.

The shares of the company added by 7.49% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $53.54 while ending the day at $58.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.18 million shares were traded which represents a -68.47% decline from the average session volume which is 699330.0 shares. QTS had ended its last session trading at $54.05. QTS 52-week low price stands at $42.64 while its 52-week high price is $63.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.25%. QTS Realty Trust Inc. has the potential to record 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.60% to reach $1.98/share. It started the day trading at $6.93 and traded between $6.06 and $6.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EGO’s 50-day SMA is 7.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.67. The stock has a high of $11.29 for the year while the low is $3.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 74.41%, as 4.25M QTS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.48% of Eldorado Gold Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.34, while the P/B ratio is 0.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.94% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Eldorado Gold Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.