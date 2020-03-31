Mixed Analyst Attention: Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

The shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $149 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2019, to Hold the KMB stock while also putting a $124 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 27, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $155. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on September 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 152. Atlantic Equities was of a view that KMB is Neutral in its latest report on July 24, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that KMB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 143.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $142.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.58.

The shares of the company added by 6.04% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $126.36 while ending the day at $132.43. During the trading session, a total of 2.27 million shares were traded which represents a -2.88% decline from the average session volume which is 2.21 million shares. KMB had ended its last session trading at $124.89. Kimberly-Clark Corporation currently has a market cap of $45.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.70, with a beta of 0.54. KMB 52-week low price stands at $110.66 while its 52-week high price is $149.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.71 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kimberly-Clark Corporation generated 442.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.92%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has the potential to record 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.35% to reach $17.50/share. It started the day trading at $14.31 and traded between $12.06 and $12.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LOB’s 50-day SMA is 15.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.45. The stock has a high of $20.46 for the year while the low is $7.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.67%, as 1.59M KMB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.57% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.79, while the P/B ratio is 0.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 232.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 41.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more LOB shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 30,249 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,175,793 shares of LOB, with a total valuation of $79,551,938. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more LOB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,968,998 worth of shares.

Similarly, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp. increased its Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares by 2.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,344,609 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 28,892 shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. which are valued at $20,666,640. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,968 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,241,275 shares and is now valued at $19,078,397. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.