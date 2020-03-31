Mixed Analyst Attention: eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH), Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

The shares of eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on October 15, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $90 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of eHealth Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from First Analysis Sec Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2019. That day the First Analysis Sec set price target on the stock to $136. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on July 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 111. First Analysis Sec was of a view that EHTH is Outperform in its latest report on July 19, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that EHTH is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 104.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 188.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.18.

The shares of the company added by 5.50% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $136.17 while ending the day at $142.01. During the trading session, a total of 573640.0 shares were traded which represents a 30.23% incline from the average session volume which is 822140.0 shares. EHTH had ended its last session trading at $134.61. eHealth Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.75 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 69.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.92, with a beta of 0.48. eHealth Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 EHTH 52-week low price stands at $49.19 while its 52-week high price is $152.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 94.3%. eHealth Inc. has the potential to record 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.27 and traded between $0.2284 and $0.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HCR’s 50-day SMA is 0.5765 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2986. The stock has a high of $4.65 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.37%, as 8.47M EHTH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.92% of Hi-Crush Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 703.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -86.71% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,445,852 shares of HCR, with a total valuation of $2,067,511. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HCR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,684,432 worth of shares.

Similarly, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (I… decreased its Hi-Crush Inc. shares by 8.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 844,246 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -77,103 shares of Hi-Crush Inc. which are valued at $506,548. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Hi-Crush Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 60,826 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 764,741 shares and is now valued at $458,845. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Hi-Crush Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.