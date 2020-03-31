Mixed Analyst Attention: CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE), MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

The shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CyrusOne Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $80. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on January 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 67. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that CONE is Overweight in its latest report on December 17, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that CONE is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 77.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $69.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.99.

The shares of the company added by 6.22% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $57.77 while ending the day at $61.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a 6.41% incline from the average session volume which is 1.5 million shares. CONE had ended its last session trading at $57.84. CONE 52-week low price stands at $43.72 while its 52-week high price is $79.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.99 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.17%. CyrusOne Inc. has the potential to record 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) is now rated as Buy. BofA/Merrill also rated MMYT as Downgrade on April 30, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that MMYT could surge by 49.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.07% to reach $25.26/share. It started the day trading at $14.25 and traded between $12.6973 and $12.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MMYT’s 50-day SMA is 21.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.65. The stock has a high of $30.13 for the year while the low is $10.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 34.40%, as 1.81M CONE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.14% of MakeMyTrip Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 464.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Massachusetts Financial Services … bought more MMYT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Massachusetts Financial Services … purchasing 68,096 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,284,114 shares of MMYT, with a total valuation of $98,577,463.

Similarly, FIL Investment Advisors (UK) Ltd. decreased its MakeMyTrip Limited shares by 0.11% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,497,465 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,720 shares of MakeMyTrip Limited which are valued at $80,476,670. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its MakeMyTrip Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 100,065 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,306,787 shares and is now valued at $76,089,169. Following these latest developments, around 85.40% of MakeMyTrip Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.