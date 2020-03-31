Mixed Analyst Attention: Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

The shares of Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dawson James in its latest research note that was published on August 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $11 price target. Dawson James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Athersys Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2018, to Buy the ATHX stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on August 10, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on February 07, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Maxim Group was of a view that ATHX is Buy in its latest report on March 11, 2016. Piper Jaffray thinks that ATHX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 129.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is 13.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.61.

The shares of the company added by 32.14% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.05 while ending the day at $2.59. During the trading session, a total of 8.45 million shares were traded which represents a -512.01% decline from the average session volume which is 1.38 million shares. ATHX had ended its last session trading at $1.96. Athersys Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 ATHX 52-week low price stands at $1.13 while its 52-week high price is $2.28.

The Athersys Inc. generated 35.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. Northland Capital also rated RBBN as Downgrade on October 31, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that RBBN could surge by 30.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.26% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.52 and traded between $2.99 and $3.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RBBN’s 50-day SMA is 2.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.13. The stock has a high of $5.93 for the year while the low is $1.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.01%, as 2.06M ATHX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.48% of Ribbon Communications Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 412.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.53%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.60% over the last six months.

This move now sees The JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA (Investme… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 49,940,222 shares of RBBN, with a total valuation of $161,306,917. Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more RBBN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,716,453 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Ribbon Communications Inc. shares by 0.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,974,557 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -20,813 shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. which are valued at $12,837,819. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Ribbon Communications Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 167,326 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,832,252 shares and is now valued at $12,378,174. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Ribbon Communications Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.