Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: PPD Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD), Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

The shares of PPD Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $20 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PPD Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $34. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on March 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Morgan Stanley was of a view that PPD is Overweight in its latest report on March 02, 2020. Mizuho thinks that PPD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 02, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $29.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.95% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company added by 5.65% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $16.32 while ending the day at $17.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a 67.22% incline from the average session volume which is 3.18 million shares. PPD had ended its last session trading at $17.00. PPD 52-week low price stands at $10.61 while its 52-week high price is $33.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. PPD Inc. has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Maxim Group also rated WKHS as Reiterated on January 24, 2018, with its price target of $6 suggesting that WKHS could surge by 13.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.00% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.95 and traded between $1.60 and $1.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WKHS’s 50-day SMA is 2.7702 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.1484. The stock has a high of $5.37 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.77%, as 8.31M PPD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.80% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WKHS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 76,884 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,529,117 shares of WKHS, with a total valuation of $7,612,642. Arosa Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more WKHS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,869,705 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Manhattan Co. decreased its Workhorse Group Inc. shares by 6.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,672,553 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -112,300 shares of Workhorse Group Inc. which are valued at $5,034,385. In the same vein, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its Workhorse Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 198,242 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,642,539 shares and is now valued at $4,944,042. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Workhorse Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.