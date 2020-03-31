Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT), Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

The shares of Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Perficient Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. National Securities advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2019, to Buy the PRFT stock while also putting a $46 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on September 09, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Barrington Research in its report released on August 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. Nomura was of a view that PRFT is Buy in its latest report on June 21, 2019. Jefferies thinks that PRFT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $42.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.79.

The shares of the company added by 9.07% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $23.82 while ending the day at $27.29. During the trading session, a total of 707147.0 shares were traded which represents a -55.27% decline from the average session volume which is 455430.0 shares. PRFT had ended its last session trading at $25.02. Perficient Inc. currently has a market cap of $984.08 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.97, with a beta of 1.25. Perficient Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 PRFT 52-week low price stands at $18.88 while its 52-week high price is $53.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Perficient Inc. generated 70.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.82%. Perficient Inc. has the potential to record 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Noble Capital Markets published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is now rated as Market Perform. H.C. Wainwright also rated EXK as Reiterated on November 22, 2019, with its price target of $3 suggesting that EXK could surge by 70.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.59% to reach $4.53/share. It started the day trading at $1.41 and traded between $1.27 and $1.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXK’s 50-day SMA is 1.7704 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.1752. The stock has a high of $3.20 for the year while the low is $0.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.79%, as 9.78M PRFT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.98% of Endeavour Silver Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more EXK shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 509,299 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,751,955 shares of EXK, with a total valuation of $13,653,050. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more EXK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,046,856 worth of shares.

Similarly, Global X Management Co. LLC decreased its Endeavour Silver Corp. shares by 8.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,554,475 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -247,956 shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. which are valued at $3,984,981. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its Endeavour Silver Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 253,936 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,908,032 shares and is now valued at $2,976,530. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.