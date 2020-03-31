Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH), Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

The shares of Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $103 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Guardant Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Buy the GH stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $125. The stock was given Buy rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on April 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 90. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GH is Buy in its latest report on April 10, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that GH is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $112.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.64.

The shares of the company added by 5.10% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $66.53 while ending the day at $71.25. During the trading session, a total of 888960.0 shares were traded which represents a 28.31% incline from the average session volume which is 1.24 million shares. GH had ended its last session trading at $67.79. Guardant Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.00 GH 52-week low price stands at $55.90 while its 52-week high price is $112.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Guardant Health Inc. generated 143.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.11%. Guardant Health Inc. has the potential to record -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. H.C. Wainwright also rated EYES as Initiated on July 06, 2015, with its price target of $21 suggesting that EYES could surge by 84.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -51.27% to reach $7.25/share. It started the day trading at $2.5306 and traded between $1.00 and $1.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EYES’s 50-day SMA is 4.2744 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.8928. The stock has a high of $9.60 for the year while the low is $1.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 671442.91 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.64%, as 689,169 GH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.10% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 56.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -47.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.62% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 149,398 shares of EYES, with a total valuation of $643,905. Sigma Planning Corp. meanwhile sold more EYES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $204,311 worth of shares.

Similarly, B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. … increased its Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares by 639.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 36,600 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 31,650 shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. which are valued at $157,746. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 32 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 35,434 shares and is now valued at $152,721. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.