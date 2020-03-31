Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC)

The shares of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $230 price target. Monness Crespi & Hardt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Facebook Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Pivotal Research Group Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2020. That day the Pivotal Research Group set price target on the stock to $180. The stock was given Hold rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on January 30, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 215. Raymond James was of a view that FB is Strong Buy in its latest report on January 29, 2020. Stifel thinks that FB is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 27, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 250.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 39 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $233.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.33.

The shares of the company added by 5.84% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $158.06 while ending the day at $165.95. During the trading session, a total of 22.42 million shares were traded which represents a -7.9% decline from the average session volume which is 20.78 million shares. FB had ended its last session trading at $156.79. Facebook Inc. currently has a market cap of $492.79 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.38, with a beta of 1.11. Facebook Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.40 FB 52-week low price stands at $137.10 while its 52-week high price is $224.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Facebook Inc. generated 19.08 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.8%. Facebook Inc. has the potential to record 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 20, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.67% to reach $2.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.8685 and traded between $0.52 and $0.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QHC’s 50-day SMA is 0.9454 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1120. The stock has a high of $2.49 for the year while the low is $0.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.76%, as 2.85M FB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.91% of Quorum Health Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 246.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 27.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.56% over the last six months.

Similarly, York Capital Management Global Ad… decreased its Quorum Health Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,980,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Quorum Health Corporation which are valued at $3,129,000. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Quorum Health Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.