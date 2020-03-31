Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG), Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

The shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by DNB Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $18 price target. DNB Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dorian LPG Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from DNB Markets Markets when it published its report on October 14, 2019. That day the DNB Markets set price target on the stock to $16.30. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on July 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. DNB Markets was of a view that LPG is Hold in its latest report on June 21, 2019. Clarksons Platou thinks that LPG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.28.

The shares of the company added by 6.63% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.31 while ending the day at $8.69. During the trading session, a total of 1.18 million shares were traded which represents a -27.31% decline from the average session volume which is 923670.0 shares. LPG had ended its last session trading at $8.15. Dorian LPG Ltd. currently has a market cap of $486.21 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.47, with a beta of 1.41. Dorian LPG Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 LPG 52-week low price stands at $5.82 while its 52-week high price is $16.68.

The Dorian LPG Ltd. generated 66.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 98.67%.

Investment analysts at Noble Capital Markets published a research note on April 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.78% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.63 and traded between $2.30 and $2.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNPX’s 50-day SMA is 2.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.22. The stock has a high of $7.03 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -43.18%, as 1.08M LPG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.29% of Genprex Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.41%. Looking further, the stock has raised 768.77% over the past 90 days while it gained 185.54% over the last six months.

Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile sold more GNPX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,820,325 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Genprex Inc. shares by 192.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 200,709 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 132,121 shares of Genprex Inc. which are valued at $823,910. Following these latest developments, around 23.00% of Genprex Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.