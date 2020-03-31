Is There A Value in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) And Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

The shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on August 28, 2019. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Toro Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on January 18, 2019, to Neutral the TTC stock while also putting a $62 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on June 11, 2018. That day the Dougherty & Company set price target on the stock to $70. Longbow was of a view that TTC is Neutral in its latest report on May 22, 2017. Dougherty & Company thinks that TTC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 24, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $62.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.57.

The shares of the company added by 5.15% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $62.89 while ending the day at $66.31. During the trading session, a total of 509284.0 shares were traded which represents a -8.25% decline from the average session volume which is 470460.0 shares. TTC had ended its last session trading at $63.06. The Toro Company currently has a market cap of $7.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.30, with a beta of 0.88. The Toro Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 TTC 52-week low price stands at $52.07 while its 52-week high price is $84.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Toro Company generated 108.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -82.81%. The Toro Company has the potential to record 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Credit Suisse also rated GPMT as Initiated on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that GPMT could surge by 68.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -24.41% to reach $16.20/share. It started the day trading at $6.47 and traded between $5.02 and $5.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPMT’s 50-day SMA is 14.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.58. The stock has a high of $19.39 for the year while the low is $1.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.68%, as 2.80M TTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.19% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.91, while the P/B ratio is 0.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 65.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GPMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 248,070 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,170,882 shares of GPMT, with a total valuation of $150,585,882. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GPMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $88,605,029 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by 23.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,311,464 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 432,276 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. which are valued at $37,954,239. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 25,674 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,732,465 shares and is now valued at $28,447,075. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.