Is There A Value in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) And Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

The shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sanofi, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2020. Guggenheim was of a view that SNY is Buy in its latest report on September 23, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that SNY is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $55.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.40.

The shares of the company added by 5.30% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $43.52 while ending the day at $44.69. During the trading session, a total of 5.09 million shares were traded which represents a -116.49% decline from the average session volume which is 2.35 million shares. SNY had ended its last session trading at $42.44. Sanofi currently has a market cap of $111.62 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 35.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.68, with a beta of 0.61. Sanofi debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 SNY 52-week low price stands at $37.62 while its 52-week high price is $51.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.74 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.46%. Sanofi has the potential to record 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on February 17, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) is now rated as Hold. Maxim Group also rated ORC as Reiterated on July 13, 2015, with its price target of $11.50 suggesting that ORC could surge by 57.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.37% to reach $7.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.70 and traded between $2.90 and $2.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ORC’s 50-day SMA is 5.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.79. The stock has a high of $7.00 for the year while the low is $1.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.75%, as 2.58M SNY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.91% of Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.74, while the P/B ratio is 0.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ORC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 48,254 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,525,196 shares of ORC, with a total valuation of $31,659,373. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ORC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,485,885 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares by 2.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,620,483 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 64,948 shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc. which are valued at $15,015,368. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… increased its Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 44,701 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,508,951 shares and is now valued at $14,376,289. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Orchid Island Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.