Is There A Value in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) And Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

The shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $96 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Market Perform the RS stock while also putting a $122 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $110. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on October 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 123. Longbow was of a view that RS is Neutral in its latest report on September 06, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that RS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 90.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $101.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.99.

The shares of the company added by 6.29% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $81.76 while ending the day at $88.67. During the trading session, a total of 576071.0 shares were traded which represents a 0.36% incline from the average session volume which is 578150.0 shares. RS had ended its last session trading at $83.42. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. currently has a market cap of $6.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.58, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.38, with a beta of 1.26. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 RS 52-week low price stands at $70.57 while its 52-week high price is $122.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. generated 174.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.75%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has the potential to record 7.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on August 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.82% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.94 and traded between $2.44 and $2.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OXSQ’s 50-day SMA is 4.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.70. The stock has a high of $6.76 for the year while the low is $2.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 172312.59 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 102.50%, as 348,933 RS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.76% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 490.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.45% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 8.36% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.