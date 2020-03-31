Is There A Value in NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) And Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

The shares of NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on October 11, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $20 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NetScout Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on April 10, 2019, to Neutral the NTCT stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Neutral rating by DA Davidson in its report released on January 10, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. Piper Jaffray was of a view that NTCT is Overweight in its latest report on November 13, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that NTCT is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 19, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $27.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.75.

The shares of the company added by 5.03% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $22.40 while ending the day at $23.60. During the trading session, a total of 893254.0 shares were traded which represents a -65.29% decline from the average session volume which is 540400.0 shares. NTCT had ended its last session trading at $22.47. NetScout Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 184.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 103.58, with a beta of 1.13. NetScout Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 NTCT 52-week low price stands at $19.11 while its 52-week high price is $30.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NetScout Systems Inc. generated 287.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.48%. NetScout Systems Inc. has the potential to record 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $130. Even though the stock has been trading at $85.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.80% to reach $115.38/share. It started the day trading at $89.90 and traded between $84.99 and $89.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MMC’s 50-day SMA is 105.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 103.42. The stock has a high of $119.88 for the year while the low is $74.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.10%, as 6.09M NTCT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.21% of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.28, while the P/B ratio is 5.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MMC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -72,422 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,213,075 shares of MMC, with a total valuation of $3,995,559,122. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more MMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,702,292,475 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares by 1.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 27,516,667 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 306,475 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. which are valued at $2,877,142,702. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,260,138 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 23,963,620 shares and is now valued at $2,505,636,107. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.