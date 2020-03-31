Is There A Value in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) And Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

The shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $25 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Buy rating by Dougherty & Company in its report released on July 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Cowen was of a view that LSCC is Outperform in its latest report on July 31, 2019. Cowen thinks that LSCC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.84.

The shares of the company added by 5.56% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $16.97 while ending the day at $17.85. During the trading session, a total of 2.12 million shares were traded which represents a 11.94% incline from the average session volume which is 2.41 million shares. LSCC had ended its last session trading at $16.91. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.4 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 56.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.74, with a beta of 1.25. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 LSCC 52-week low price stands at $11.06 while its 52-week high price is $24.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lattice Semiconductor Corporation generated 118.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.46%. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has the potential to record 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.71% to reach $99.46/share. It started the day trading at $32.63 and traded between $28.10 and $29.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCL’s 50-day SMA is 83.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 107.26. The stock has a high of $135.32 for the year while the low is $19.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 150.41%, as 14.57M LSCC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.55% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.33, while the P/B ratio is 0.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -77.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RCL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 97,594 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,281,850 shares of RCL, with a total valuation of $1,470,043,559. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more RCL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $740,874,502 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares by 158.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,565,820 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,256,795 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. which are valued at $688,777,586. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 28,720 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,324,053 shares and is now valued at $669,337,102. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.