Is There A Value in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) And Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

The shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $21 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cushman & Wakefield plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 27, 2018. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on August 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. JMP Securities was of a view that CWK is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on August 27, 2018. Goldman thinks that CWK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 27, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 85.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.24.

The shares of the company added by 6.55% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.59 while ending the day at $12.69. During the trading session, a total of 512131.0 shares were traded which represents a 31.08% incline from the average session volume which is 743100.0 shares. CWK had ended its last session trading at $11.91. Cushman & Wakefield plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CWK 52-week low price stands at $6.84 while its 52-week high price is $20.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cushman & Wakefield plc generated 813.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1100.0%. Cushman & Wakefield plc has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.11% to reach $15.63/share. It started the day trading at $2.19 and traded between $1.90 and $2.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SIEN’s 50-day SMA is 4.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.41. The stock has a high of $9.71 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.85%, as 3.18M CWK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.50% of Sientra Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 888.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 102.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Deerfield Management Company LP bought more SIEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Deerfield Management Company LP purchasing 90,210 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,227,680 shares of SIEN, with a total valuation of $17,713,979. Millennium Management LLC meanwhile sold more SIEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,852,850 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Sientra Inc. shares by 5.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,537,996 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 133,296 shares of Sientra Inc. which are valued at $10,634,203. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC increased its Sientra Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 323,376 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,394,712 shares and is now valued at $10,033,843. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Sientra Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.